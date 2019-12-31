18 Separatists Caged In Yendi

The suspects

The Circuit Court in the Yendi municipality of the Northern region, has remanded 18 suspected Western Togoland separatists into prison custody.

The Yendi circuit court presided over by His Lordship, Anthony Aduku Aidoo, ordered the accused persons to reappear in court on January 9, 2020.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit treason.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the accused, Alidu Rauf, is optimistic that his clients will be freed in the next court sitting in Yendi.

According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko, on Friday December 27, 2019, at about 4pm , a joint Police/Military team arrested the accused persons at Dipaah in the Nanumba North municipality and transported them to the Yendi Divisional Command.

The accused persons are Baagi Jato aged 100, Ubor Dakoja Michael, 37 years old, Niyami Bolbilla II 56 years old, Taabo Nyoo 75 years old, Tibini Mpoamo 60 years old, Tamanja Kubaja 50 years, Bilimoh Penaja 40 years, Dakoja David 35 years, Dawuni Kwaku Liforn and Uborfoni Emmanuel 49 both 49 years.

Others are Baananyi Tibuba abd Unaaja Mgachem both 60 years, Yawkuma Maanyiwu 25yrs, Umoate Mpua 25 years, Evans Nayami 25 years, Jato Naputa 23 years , Naayemi Joshua 33 years and Jangabe Kwame 49 years.

He indicated that police received intelligence which led to the arrest of the accused persons when they were holding a meeting at Dipaah Old Primary School in Bimbilla , in the Nanumba North municipality with the aim of separating themselves from Ghana to form their own State.

DSP Tanko disclosed that the alleged separatist group went through Yendi to Bimbilla to recruit some youths for their activities.

Meanwhile, the Over-Lord of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-Raan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has rejected calls by some persons to join the ‘Western Togoland.’

“I admit having been contacted by persons advocating for secession of parts from Ghana a number of times, but I want to assure you that I do not buy into their wishes. It is not in the interest of my chiefs and people to split my traditional area between two States. It would not be reasonable to accept that,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi