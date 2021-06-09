18-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies

The 18-year-old lady (name withheld) who was hospitalized at the Savelugu hospital after she was allegedly raped by some unknown person at Safam, near Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region has died.

The sad incident happened on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The father of the deceased, Seidu Fuseini who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the condition of the deceased worsened at the Savelugu hospital and that she was rushed to the Tamale Teaching hospital but unfortunately they lost her.

“Her condition was beyond what the Savelugu hospital could contain so they rushed her to Tamale Teaching Health (TTH) yesterday and this dawn she was pronounced dead .”

He called on the police to ensure that the perpetrator of the crime is arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others in such activities.

The case has however been transferred from the Savelugu police to the Northern Regional Police Command for investigation.

Northern Regional Police Command has assured the family that the suspect will be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, an autopsy was being conducted on the deceased and after the body will be released to the family for burial.

The survivor, narrating her ordeal to journalists said she went for a naming ceremony in the Safam community and when she was on her way back she met a man who pushed her down, covered her mouth and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

“He held my legs and pushed me down and when I started shouting he used his hands to cover my mouth then had sexual intercourse with me,” she narrated.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale