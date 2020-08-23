180 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 180 new cases of Covid-19 raising the total number of confirmed cases to 43,505.

The GHS in its latest case management update undicated that clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 41,532.

No new death has been recorded since the last update of 261 leaving the active case count at 1,712.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 21,624 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,731 cases and the Western Region with 2,933 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,224 cases, Central Region, 1,849 cases, Bono East Region, 746 cases and the Volta Region, 654 cases.

The Western North Region has 598 cases, Northern Region, 497 cases Ahafo Region, 490 cases, and the Bono Region, 480 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 229 cases, Upper West Region has 88 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 18 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri