19 Arrested For Organizing Wedding At Lakeside

The police at Lakeside Estate have arrested 19 persons for breaching the restriction orders of the president and the social distancing protocol.

The persons, arrested for holding a Muslim traditional marriage ceremony included 14 females and five males.

Information gathered indicated that other persons involved including the couple who escaped arrest when the police stormed the house.

The Accra regional Police Rublic Relations Officer DSP Effia Tenge when contacted said the police had information of the Muslim traditional marriage being held in the house and stormed the venue around 11:30am on Saturday, April 18.

“The suspects were all detained for a while and later granted police enquiry bail to be reporting daily while further investigations are being conducted before presecution, ” she said.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

