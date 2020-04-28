1bn People Risk Contracting Coronavirus

An estimated one billion people are projected to contract coronavirus globally if poor countries are not given adequate support.

Some three million deaths have also been predicted.

This is according to an aid group, The International Rescue Committee (IRC).

According to IRC in its latest report, financial and humanitarian aid were needed to help slow the global spread of the virus.

It says “fragile countries” such as Afghanistan and Syria needed “urgent funding” to avoid a major outbreak.

IRC added that “There remains a small window of time to mount a robust response.”

The IRC’s report is based on models and data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Imperial College London, and estimated that there could be between 500m and 1bn infections worldwide.

The Johns Hopkins University has reported over three million confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide with over 200,000 deaths.

Head of IRC, David Miliband says “These numbers should serve as a wake-up call.”

According to him,

“The full, devastating and disproportionate weight of this pandemic has yet to be felt in the world’s most fragile and war-torn countries.”

“The key now is for donors to urgently put flexible funding behind frontline efforts.”

“Governments must work together to remove any impediment to humanitarian assistance.”

By Melvin Tarlue