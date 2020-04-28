RCS Ghana Brings Affordable Satellite Broadcast To Ghana

Ghana’s leading satellite provider, RCS Ghana is bringing quality and affordable satellite broadcast services to the doorstep of Ghanaians and Africans.

This follows a multi-year contract deal it has secured with Eutelsat Communications to provide capacity for the broadcast of its DTH bouquet to viewers in Ghana and beyond.

Registered under Ghana’s Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), RCS will use Ku-Band band capacity on EUTELSAT 7B to broadcast its fast-growing free-to-air DTH bouquet comprising SD and HD channels to the Ghanaian market and over 40 other countries in Africa.

For years, the Ghanaian company has made a mark as a Satellite Provision company that provides SD and the only HD provider on the market now. Its parent company, Eutelsat in France is the same company that hosts all the DStv bouquets.

The only difference is that RCS has the most affordable and quality services on the market today, giving customers an unprecedented 2 megabits of dedicated picture quality.

RCS operates in the 7° East neighbourhood which is a key orbital position for regional TV channels. Over 500 TV channels already broadcast from 7° East which has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region.

Commenting on the new agreement with Eutelsat, Mr. Hamza Tanko, Chairman and CEO of RCS Ghana noted that the company now has the capacity to provide exceptional content to a bigger market and audience.

“We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat for the broadcast of the RCS DTH bouquet, delivering exceptional content to viewers in Ghana and beyond, and enabling the broadcast of any channel in Ghana in high quality and at compelling rates,” he said.

Mr. Tanko added that “The 7° East position is ideal to serve the Ghanaian market and EUTELSAT 7B offers consistent coverage and signal power all over Ghana as well as complete Sub-Saharan coverage of over 40 African countries.”

Also commenting on the deal, Nicolas Baravalle, Regional Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat said they are proud of RCS Ghana’s achievements.

“We are proud to support RCS Ghana in rolling out this high-quality content offering. This contract reflects the buoyancy of the Ghanaian broadcast market, the attraction of the unparalleled coverage of our 7° East neighbourhood, and Eutelsat’s expertise in the African market. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration,” he noted.

About RCS Ghana

RCS is a Ghanaian-based company registered under the Ghanaian Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992). Their network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across Africa. Through relevant partnerships, they stay ahead of delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. RCS remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

By Francis Addo