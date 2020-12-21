2 Armed Robbers Killed At Sawla-Tuna

Two armed robbers have been killed at Sawla Tuna Kalba in the Savannah region.

The bodies of the deceased robbers one identified as Osman Issakah, 32 and the other yet to be identified, have been deposited at the Damongo hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relation Officer, Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said one Abubakari Nurudeen, 34 accompanied by Bukari Ibrahim,Alhassan Seidu ,Zakibu Mahama and Dorya Naa all with marks of assault on their bodies brought in two locally manufactured single barrel guns and reported that whilst on their way to Tuna ,they were attacked by six armed men wielding guns and machetes.

According to him, the armed robbers managed to rob the victims of an amount of Ghc12,000.

The Police P.R.O said the victims narrated that in the robbery process they managed and overpowered two of the robbers and collected two locally manufactured guns from them, adding that the robbers were severely injured and ran into a nearby bush.

He said the operation conquer fist men were dispatched to the scene and found the two alleged robbers were found dead and also another single barrel gun was retrieved at the scene and same brought to Tuna station.

He indicated that investigations were ongoing and called on the public to assist police with information that could lead to the arrest of four other alleged robbers who escaped.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla Tuna