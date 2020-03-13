2 Arrested Over Murder At Franco Estate Bar

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man at Franco Estate Bar and Grill at Ofankor barrier in Accra.

The body of the deceased, identified as Alex Koffie, was found in a swimming pool of the recreational facility around 11pm on March 6, 2020.

The two are Abubarkar Adamu and Abraham Ackon, both workers of the facility, who are currently assisting the police in their investigations.

Alex Kwoffie, according to witnesses, was among other revelers who trooped to the recreational centre to have fun during Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebration, last Friday.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred in the afternoon but the operators of the facility discovered Alex Kwoffie trapped beneath the pool after 11pm that fateful day when everybody had left the place.

The two suspects, now in police custody, allegedly rushed the victim to the Amasaman Government hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

The matter was later reported to the police around 11:25pm that same day by the suspects.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP/Ms Effia Tenge, when contacted, said on that fateful day the two suspects who were the complainants and managers of the recreational facility reported the matter to the police.

She said, the suspects told the police that they discovered the victim trapped beneath their pool after 10pm after everybody had left the facility.

She said the two were being kept by the police while investigations were conducted into the matter.

“The police are yet to carry out autopsy on the body and when the cause of death is established we can also determine whether to go ahead and prosecute them or release them,” she told Daily Guide in an interview.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey