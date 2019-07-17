2 Arrested Over Savannah Region’s Missing Vehicle

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that two persons have been picked by the Northern Regional Police Command in connection with the missing Toyota hilux belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council.

The suspects are Alhaji Suleimana Illiasu, and Opoku Kwadjo Evans the driver.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko, told DGN Online that the arrest took place yesterday, July 16, 2019.

DSP Tanko stated that police investigations are ongoing and any person who has any information that would assist police should endeavour to volunteer same.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress(NDC) has planned to embark on a massive demonstration to put pressure on the Savanah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, to produce the missing vehicle belonging to the Regional Coordinating Council(RCC).

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale