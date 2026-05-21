NAIMOS, Military Smash Illegal Mining Gang in Western Region Raid

A joint team of soldiers operating with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested a notorious illegal mining, or galamsey, gang leader in a targeted security operation.

The suspect, described as a key figure behind repeated attacks on taskforce operatives at illegal mining sites, was apprehended during a coordinated sweep.

During the operation, officers recovered an unlicensed pump-action shotgun and other weapons believed to have been used in violent confrontations with anti-galamsey personnel.

The notorious leader is among the four suspects arrested by NAIMOS identified as Alpha Musa, 28, Rahaman Rojer, 29, Laji Bengali, 25, and Mohammed Agana, 25, for allegedly providing security for the illegal mining operation while actively participating in the activities.

Backed by soldiers, the team recovered two pump-action shotguns, ammunition, mobile phones and talismans, machetes, a water pump, and excavator parts from the galamsey operation that pollutes rivers and forests.

The suspects, who allegedly guarded the site and resisted arrest, have been handed over to Esiama police. The arrests follow weeks of patrols in the hotspot area amid armed pushback from illegal miners.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke