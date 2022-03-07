2 Cops Arrested Over Bullion Van Robberies

The Ghana Police Service says two of their officers have been identified to have had hands in the recent bullion van attacks recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

Police in a statement issued on Monday, March 7, 2022 said. “The Ghana Police Service after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations at the highest level has made a major breakthrough in the investigations into multiple bullion van robberies recorded in Greater Accra.”

“Preliminary investigations have been able to establish the involvement of two policemen and some other suspects.”

The bullion van attacks happened at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown and North Kaneshie (Industrial Area) last year and this year.

The Police have however assured the general public of their quest to make sure such attacks are curbed, and the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to work hard to rid our country of criminal activities that disrupt the peace and stability of the nation.”

By Vincent Kubi