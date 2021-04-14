2 Cops In Court Over Western Togoland Secession

Two Policemen and two others have appeared before the Kaneshie District Court for allegedly agreeing with a common purpose to secede from Ghana.

Billy Akuaku and Gabriel Dorduno, both Police Inspectors stationed at Jasikan Police District Command in the Oti Region, whiles Jasper Mawulolo Agudogo works with a private security firm and Saviour Amanyo, a resident of Dzodze.

The four have been variously charged with conspiracy to commit crime, treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime namely participating in a campaign of prohibited organisation, namely Western Togoland, conspiracy to commit crime namely causing unlawful damage and stealing.

The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye did not take their pleas because of the indictable nature of the offence.

The court has remanded all four accused persons to reappear on May 4.

Accused were represented by Robertson Kpatsa.

Prosecuting, Inspector Richard Amoah told court that, the suspects are members of a prohibited organisations namely Homeland Study Group (HSGF), Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) and United Freedom Fighters (UFF).

Inspector Amoah said on or before September last year, the suspects together with others at large agreed with a common purpose to secede from the Republic of Ghana.

Prosecution said under their agreement, members of the WTRF armed themselves with offensive weapons such as guns, cutlasses, cudgels and many more, and launched attacks on selected government installations within the Volta and Eastern Regions namely Aveyime, Mepe, Bator, Juapong and New Akrade.

He said the affected government installations included North Tongu District Assembly, Aveyime and Mepe Police stations.

The Prosecution said the suspects, overpowered the Police officers, broke into armouries and made away with 13 AK 47 assault rifles, five Pump Action guns, one short gun, Mack-3 guns with 25 rounds of 37 mm Tear Gas cartridges, 300 rounds of AK47 ammunitions.

Mr Amoah said additionally, they took along a Police Patrol vehicle at Aveyime Police Station with registration number GP195.

Prosecution said at the North Tongu District Assembly, the suspects broke into offices and made away with five desk top computers, one MTN Turbo net router, a fridge and a printer.

Suspects also blocked major roads that connected the Volta Region from Accra direction amidst chanting “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom! On our land.”

Prosecution said the Police vehicle, four AK47 rifle, 55 rounds of ammunitions, six AK 47 magazines, one bayonet and tear gas have since been retrieved.

He said in October last year, Agudogo was arrested, and he admitted being a member of UFF and an assistant to the President of the Group, Raphael Tettevi.

Prosecution said suspects Akuaku, Dorduno and Amanyo were picked up on April 7 and 8 this year.

“Western Togoland membership cards of suspects Akuaku and Dorduno among other Western Togoland related documents were retrieved from their respective rooms.

Prosecution said investigations are still ongoing.

