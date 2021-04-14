Talon Re-elected As Benin President

President Patrice Talon has been re-elected as President of Benin.

He won his second term bid after polling a total of 86.36%, representing the majority of votes cast on Sunday 11th April, 2021.

According to the provisional result released on Tuesday, 13th April , 2021, by the electoral commission of Benin, President Talon’s main opponent, Alassane Soumanou, also polled a total of 11.3 % while Corentin Kohou polled a total of 2.3%.

A report from the Electoral Commission say voter participation stood at 50.17%.

The result awaits validation by the Constitutional court.

It will be recalled that a week after the general elections in Benin, it was reported that some level of violence was recorded against the incumbent president Patrice Talon after he was accused of manipulating the elections in his favour.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke