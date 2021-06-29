2 dead, 4 injured in ejura protest

At least two persons have been reported dead in a clash between the military and police on one hand and Ejura youth on another.

The clash occurred during protest over the alleged murder of Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, a campaigner of #FixTheCountry.

Some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase are reported to have clashed with the military and police on Tuesday morning.

*Information on the deceased and injured*

One Abdul Nasir Yussif aged 25 was reportedly shot on the left shoulder into chest.

He allegedly had internal bleeding in the chest. He died before arrival at the hospital.

One Muntala Mohammed, 26 was shot at the back through to the chest. He had severe chest injury with internal bleeding. He died 10 minutes after arrival at the hospital.

4 injured

The first person reporyedly sustained severe injuries on the thigh – the fenur bone got completely fractured.

He has multiple deep laceration on the thigh with bleeding into the thigh muscles, report says. He has been given blood.

The second person has an injury on right side abdomen affecting the right hip bone.

He has also been given blood. He went into shock.

The third person sustained injuries on the thigh. He is stable now.

The fourth person sustained injury on the right thigh. He is also stable now.

By Melvin Tarlue