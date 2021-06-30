Canadian High Commissioner Visits Lands Minister

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Kati Csaba has paid a courtesy call on the Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor today Tuesday, 29th June 2021.

Welcoming her to his office, the Minister described Canada as “a very important mining destination” and assured that the two countries will continue to collaborate closely to ensure mutual benefit especially in the area of mining.

The Minister said under the leadership of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo “Government is ready and capable of partnering with Canada for the mutual benefit of the people of Ghana and Canada “.

Csaba on her part indicated that Canada will continue to partner Ghana to build and grow trade and investment opportunities.

Present at the meeting were the two Deputy Ministers, Chief Director and the three Technical Directors.

On the side of Canada was Peter Fiamor, the trade Officer at the High Commission.