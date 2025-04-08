2 Die In Gang Fight

TWO PEOPLE have been confirmed dead and five others have sustained severe body injuries, following a bloody brawl between two gangs at Wiamoase, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday.

The two gangs are said to be from Wiamoase and Ntonso, and they reportedly fought over a flimsy issue during the funeral rites of one Richlove, a young lady at Wiamoase, leading to casualties.

The Ntonso gang, who had travelled to Wiamoase to attend the funeral, reportedly, referred to one of their men as ‘Hero’. They were then seen following that man, amid shouts of “Hero, Hero, Hero” at the funeral grounds.

This development was said to have infuriated the Wiamoase gang, who are the local people, as they felt the action of the Ntonso gang on their land (Wiamoase) was a gross disrespect and an insult to them.

So in retaliation, the Wiamoase gang also pointed at one of their men as the real ‘Hero’. They, reportedly, also started shouting “Hero, Hero, Hero” as they followed that man at the funeral grounds.

This sparked a free-for-all fight between the Wiamoase and Ntonso gangs. The Ntonso gang, who were said to be armed with guns, allegedly, started to fire warning shots indiscriminately, sending fear and panic into the mourners.

The Wiamoase gang felt humiliated by the gunshots that were fired by the Ntonso gang, so they (Wiamoase gang) also brandished sharp machetes. The two gangs then openly fought, leading to two deaths and five injuries.

The Assemblyman for Wiamoase Amangoase Area, Williams Adamu, who confirmed the report, said the death toll was initially pegged at four “but I can confirm that only two deaths and five injuries have been confirmed.”

According to him, the two people who lost their lives were from the Ntonso gang, whilst the five injured people were also from the Wiamoase gang, who were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Wiamoase Amoangoase Assemblyman said five people have been arrested by the police in connection with the bloody fight, adding that police have since Saturday evening been patrolling Wiamoase to avert another fight.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi