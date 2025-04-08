3 ECG Cable ‘Thieves’ Remanded

The Agona Swedru District Court in the Central Region has remanded into police custody three suspects arrested in connection with transportation of cables believed to be property of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The three suspects, Sulemana Mohammed, Iddrisu Basit and Isaac Zibo Imoro, were remanded for two weeks.

This is to enable the police conduct further investigation to unravel the circumstances under which the cables got to the suspects.

It would be recalled that an articulated truck transporting the cables suspected to be part ECG items was impounded at Gomoa Awombrew in the Gomoa Central Constituency of the Central Region.

The Central Regional Police Command confirmed the story and said initially two suspects were arrested in connection with the transportation of the cables

The police, with the help of ECG officials, inspected the cargo, and the driver was unable to provide clear details about the goods’ origin or destination, while the waybill was also suspicious.

ECG officials, after a thorough check, confirmed the cables matched their missing stock, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Two of the suspects, Mohammed Sulemana and Iddrisu Basit, both driver’s mates of the articulated truck, were first arrested.

The police said the truck, with registration number GC 7410-11, was found parked with 28 rims of ECG cables onboard.

According to a statement from the police, ECG officials, led by their Operations Officer, David Ackom, confirmed the cables’ ownership but noted that no such consignment was expected in the area.

The statement indicated that the truck was under police guard at Gomoa Awombrew while efforts were underway to arrest the truck driver, one Zibo Imoro, who fled from the scene. He was later arrested.

This development comes amid growing controversy surrounding the disappearance of over 1,300 containers of ECG items at the Tema Port.

Following an intelligence-led operation by National Security, 14 individuals, including four Ghanaians and 10 Chinese nationals, have also been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi