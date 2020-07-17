2 EC Officials Arrested For Registering People At Home

Two officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) are in the grip of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly registering people at their homes in North East Gonja district of the Savannah region.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Otuo Acheampong who confirmed this to DGN Online said on July 17, the police acting upon intelligence arrested suspect Mumuni Abilla Yusif 26, data entry clerk at Kpanshegu Registration cluster in the North East Gonja district in the Savanah region.

According to him, a search in the suspects room recovered one Biometric Voter Registration(BVR) kit.

He hinted that further investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect Mohammad Yushaw Kongsoha 32, the registration officer at Kpanshegu cluster.

Supt. Acheampong said at the time of the arrest of the two, 12 persons including 10 males and 2 females had been registered on July 17 at Vittin, which is not a designated registration centre.

He said the two are currently in the custody of the police assisting with the investigation and will be be charged with the appropriate Offenses and put before the court.

