The Electoral Commission (EC) will commence the fourth phase of the voters registration exercise on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on July 17, the Movement Plan for the next phase has been published on the Commission’s social media handles namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It says the Commission will also publish the Movement Plan in the Daily Guide, Daily Graphic and the Business and Financial Times on Monday, July 20, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue