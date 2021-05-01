2 Grabbed For Stealing Child For Money Ritual

Two young men have been arrested by the police in Darkuman, Accra, for allegedly abducting a three-year-old girl, ostensibly for money rituals.

The suspects have been identified as Addo Quaye, 20, and Ramsey Abubakari, 18.

The police have indicated that their search on suspects revealed half bottle of olive oil, six pieces of stones, and some old human teeth.

It is alleged that suspects abducted the girl and were taking her to see a fetish priest for money rituals when a relative of the victim spotted them.

Witnesses claimed the grandmother of the victim sent her to buy food when the suspects intercepted her and tried taking her away.

The father of the girl spotted them in the course of taking the girl away, and when he questioned them as to where they were taking the victim to, they could not give any tangible answer and took to their heels, leaving the girl behind.

However, an alarm was raised and the youth in the area pursued and arrested the suspects and in an attempt to lynch them, the Darkuman Police rushed to the scene to contain the situation and brought the suspects to the station.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, when contacted said the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 around 2:10pm.

According to DSP Tenge, the father of the victim who has already given a statement to the police said the victim was sent together with her seven-year-old sister to buy fried yam at Darkuman Anigyekrom near Okoro Washing Bay.

After 30 minutes when his daughters were not arriving, he became alarmed, and followed up to see what was happening.

“On his way, he said, he met the suspects holding his three-year-old girl and when he questioned them, they could not give him any tangible reason,” DSP Tenge added.

DSP Tenge said, later when the police brought the suspects and searched their pockets at the charge office, they discovered half bottle of olive oil, six pieces of stones, and two old human teeth.

She said the two suspects are still in their custody assisting with investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey