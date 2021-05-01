MTN Increases Voice, Data Tariffs

MTN Ghana, has said effective today, May 1, 2021, their customers will be paying more for calls and data services.

A statement issued yesterday by MTN said this is to make up for the 1% increase in the National Health Insurance Levy following the introduction of the COVID-19 health recovery levy introduced by the government.

They said “Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) wishes to inform you that following the introduction of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, which has resulted in a 1% increase in the National Health Insurance Levy, talk time and data charges have been adjusted to reflect the tax change,” adding, “This takes effect from 1st May 2021.”

The government announced in the 2021 budget that it will be introducing a COVID-19 Health Levy of 1% on VAT Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS), and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) as part of revenue measures to help the economy recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.