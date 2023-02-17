2 In Bloody Fight Over Kiosk

Batanga on the stretcher in hospital

TWO MEN have sustained injuries and hospitalised after fighting over a kiosk at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi.

The two injured men have since been identified as Yen Yaba and Batanga Akurugu, who is believed to be 34 years old.

The victims, who reportedly wielded machetes, faced each other in a dangerous fashion on February 11, 2023 around 7:30pm.

After the fight, both of them sustained severe injuries, with Batanga whose injuries were life-threatening rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

Yaba, who also sustained head and facial injuries, officially lodged a complaint at the Pankrono District Police, accusing Batanga of inflicting cutlass wounds on his head.

A police medical form was issued to Yaba, who visited the Tafo Government Hospital for treatment, a police report has disclosed.

It indicated that the police, later on, visited Krofrom, the scene of the fight, and they (police) got to know about how Batanga and Yaba fought over a kiosk, leading to their injuries.

“Police extended enquiries to the Manhyia Government Hospital Emergency Ward where a male adult, aged about 34 years, who gave his name as Batanga Akrugu, a native of Bolgatanga, was seen lying in a supine position on a stretcher with cut on his forehead, ears and a very deep laceration on his lower lip, leaving part of it hanging,” the report added.

The police report indicated that “Victim (Batanga) was responding to treatment but was unable to speak much because of the injury to his lips.”

The police have since been able to retrieve the machete, which is the exhibit in the case, as investigation continues.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi