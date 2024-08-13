2 Institutions Improve Health Infrastructure In Volta

Dignitaries and community leaders at the health centre

Two institutions, the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commission has handed over a newly refurbished health Centre to Leklebi Kame, in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region to aid health care in the community.

The health centre, refurbished by the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, consists of a consulting room, male and female wards, lay-in ward, folder room, stores and washrooms.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional integration, Kweku Ampratwum-Sarpong who commissioned the facility, said it will serve as a symbol of hope, resilience and will provide essential health care needs to the most vulnerable within Leklebi Kame and its environs.

“This refurbished health Centre will offer improve maternal and child health care, enhance disease prevention and effective treatment of illnesses,” he said.

The Deputy Minister stated that the project, under the Cross Border Support programme of ECOWAS, was a vital initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation among member States and accelerating regional integration.

He commended the ECOWAS Commission for their unflinching commitment to improving health care infrastructure within the region.

National Coordinator, Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, said Leklebi Kame was one of the first communities the Commission began its works.

He indicated that whiles in the community, they identified critical projects which needed social intervention because most boarder communities across the West Africa region lacked social amenities.

Major General Kotia further stated that the intervention was aimed at supporting the community to contribute to peace, security and stability in Ghana and beyond.

He called on international non-governmental organisations and other development partners to support the Commission to undertake outstanding projects in other deprived border communities.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, said the gesture by the two institutions will significantly improve the health of residents around the Leklebi enclave and also enhance regional integration, peace and security.

He urged the community to take proper care of the facility.

The Dufia of Leklebi Kame, Togbe Atatsi V, expressed appreciation for the project which will improve the health care needs of residents.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Leklebi Kame