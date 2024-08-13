Use Technology To Enhance Service Delivery – SSNIT Boss

Kofi Osafo Marfo

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kofi Osafo Marfo, has urged the board and management to continue using technology to enhance service delivery including prompt processing and payment of benefits to gain and improve the support of stakeholders.

He said this during the 2024 SSNIT Operations and Benefits Conference held at the Elmina Beach Resort.

Speaking on the theme, “Sustaining the SSNIT Scheme Through Increased Active Membership And Adequate Contribution Collections Using Appropriate Technology”, Mr. Osafo Marfo indicated that, “it resonates very well with what we stand to achieve as a pension organisation, which is, enhancing compliance for sustainability by the use of technology”.

He disclosed that, the digital bouquet consisting of a new website and portal, upgraded USSD Platform and the much-anticipated SSNIT Mobile App will enable members and clients to transact business with SSNIT conveniently through mobile phones.

Mr. Osafo Marfo said the strategic direction of the institution is based on three pillars involving the sustainability of the scheme through expansion coverage, the adoption of state-of-the-art technology for the management and maintenance of financial data of members and maintaining the adequacy and relevance of benefits.

He also disclosed that, the issue of the sustenance of the Scheme has become increasingly pressing due to three primarily factors which includes, the maturing phase and outlook fund: explaining that, the rate increase in benefit payments is outpacing the rate of increase contribution collection.

He added that the total benefits paid increased from GH¢941.27 million in 2014 to over GH¢5 billion in 2023 as compared to contribution collection of a little GH¢1.7 billion in 2014 to a little GH¢6 billion in 2023.

He entreated stakeholders to continue to be ambassadors of the Scheme and apply situational management skills.

Deputy Director-General of Operations and Benefits, Juliana Kpedekpo, emphasise that, the use of technology will enhance the visibility of the business operations and enable members and clients to have real-time updates and access to account information.

According to her, the use of technology will not only establish transparency in the Trust’s operations, but will also provide world class service delivery and subsequently build trust among members and stakeholders, adding that, the technology advancement has led to the rapid evolving of the landscape of social security which has brought about convenience in service delivery.

“The use of digital platforms is expected to offer user-friendly interfaces for workers to register, check their contributions, manage their accounts and perform any other functions without having to visit the SSNIT offices,” she stressed.

By Janet Odei Amponsah