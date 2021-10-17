2 Kids Die In Vehicle At Alajo

The Nima Divisional Police Command has opened an investigation to unravel the circumstances under which bodies of two children were found at a mechanic shop at Alajo, a suburb of Accra.

Bodies of the children, aged 3 years were found at the back passenger seat of a broken down Benz saloon car that was parked at the mechanic shop.

According to a statement issued by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Dircetor of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service on Sunday October 17, 2021, bodies of the children who were found Friday October 15, 2021 have been deposited at the morgue of the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy and preservation following crime scene experts examination.

Police therefore implored parents and guardians to take the safety of their children seriously and always keep an eye on them whenever they find themselves.

More so, automobile mechanics were also entreated to always close their shops to prevent access of unauthorised people including children, saying that “they must ensure that children and suspicious people found loitering around their premises are reported to the police for immediate action.”

By Vincent Kubi