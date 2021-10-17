Nana Tours Central Tomorrow

President Akufo-Addo would begin his two-day tour of the Central region tomorrow.

This forms part of his working visits to the sixteen (16) regions of the country.

A statement from the presidency said his itinerary will involve the commissioning and inspection of projects under government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative in furtherance of his industrialsation agenda, as well as the inspection of ongoing road projects in the region.

He will also visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities he will visit.

On the first day of his tour, Monday, 18th October, the President is expected to inspect engineering laboratories and workshops constructed by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, located at the Cape Coast Technical University.

He will later pay a courtesy call on Chiefs of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

The President will also call on the Chiefs of Assin North in Assin Breku and Effutuakwa in Assin Fosu.

He will later cut the sod for the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road project in the Assin Central Constituency; and also cut the sod for the construction of the Nyankomasi Ahenkro to Assin Jakai Cocoa Road.

On the second day his tour of the Central region, Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the Chiefs of Hemang Lower Denkyira.

He is also expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Hemang-Nsutem Cocoa Road, as well as commission Central Oil Mills, a company operating under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative, located in Assin Jukwa.

In Winneba, in the Effutu Constituency, the President will commission a number of projects including a community centre, health facility, a library, and the Museum of Effutu Culture.

The tour will end with the commissioning of a lubricant factory, also under the 1D1F initiative, at Gomoa Akotsi Fetteh Junction in the Gomoa East constituency.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent