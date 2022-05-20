2 Killed At Suhum-Omenako

Two persons met their untimely death in a fatal accident at Omenako, a community near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle had one of its back tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel, crashing into a ditch.

The damaged vehicle, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GR 5613-21 was traveling from Accra to Kumasi when it was involved in the accident.

The bodies of the two people who died on the spot have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital for preservation, while the 12 injured people are on admission at the same facility receiving treatment.

BY Daniel Bampoe