2 Killed In Accident On Tema-Akosombo Highway

Two persons on a motorbike have been confirmed dead after crashing with a truck on the Tema- Akosombo Highway.

The deceased persons are Amoako Osae Emmanuel, a teacher at Akrade Presby School, and Ketsi Cecil, a manager at Adi Lake all in Asuogyaman District.

One other passenger Gladys Asare is in critical condition currently receiving emergency treatment at the Volta River Authority (VRA) Hospital, Akosombo.

Information gathered indicate that the three were on a motorbike going home,however, the rider Amoako Osae Emmanuel was making a wrong overtaking but unfortunately the motorbike hit the rear tyre of the immediate vehicle in front of them which forced the motorbike to collided with the oncoming Ashok Truck.

The woman fell after the impact as the bike finally crashed under the moving truck.

The two died instantly while the woman sustained a serious injury.

The bodies have been deposited at the VRA Hospital morgue while the injured is currently receiving treatment at the same Hospital.