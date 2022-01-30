Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Accused Of Assaulting Woman

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been accused by a woman of assaulting her.

The allegations, accompanied by video, photographs and voice notes, were released on Instagram on Sunday morning and were deleted shortly afterwards.

Manchester United said in a statement: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greater Manchester Police said they were “aware of images and video circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Greenwood, 20, from Bradford, has played 129 times for Manchester United, including 24 appearances for the club this season. He has one England cap.

The Guardian has approached Greenwood for comment, but have yet to receive a response to the allegations.

Source: The Guardian