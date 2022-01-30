Man Shot Dead For Stabbing Cop, Attacking 3 Others

Police says a man who stabbed a police officer at Kwabenya after storming a police station has been shot dead.

According to a statement from the police, the man, identified only as Hakimi, had earlier attacked three persons and threatened to kill them.

“The victims out of fear, rushed to the Police station to seek refuge, but the suspect pursued the victims to the Police station with a knife,” the statement said.

At the Police station, the suspect attacked the Station Officer and an investigator with a knife and stabbed them multiple times when they tried to protect the victims.

“Sensing that the lives of the Station Officer, the investigator and the three victims were in immediate danger, the Police shot and killed the suspect.”

The injured police officers are currently responding to treatment at the Police Hospital.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, subsequently visited the Kwabenya Hills Valley Police Station “to encourage the men.”