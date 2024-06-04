2 Missing In Fishing Boat Disaster In Ada Waters

Two Ghanaian fishermen are still missing after a fishing boat capsized at sea near Ada in the Greater Accra Region, DGN Online can report.

The boat, named “Seafearer”, owned by the Obuorwe Company, left Tema on Wednesday with ten sailors on board, including two Chinese nationals.

They had been fishing around We, waters in the Volta Region.

Around 7pm on Thursday, the boat encountered turbulent on its return journey towards Tema. One of the sailors attempted to relieve the Chinese captain, who was reportedly speeding excessively.

However, the captain declined, and the boat sustained a perforation beneath.

The Chinese captain continued to speed towards Tema, ignoring the need to seek safety at nearby coastal communities.

The sailors attempted to pump out water from the boat, but were eventually overwhelmed and the vessel submerged around Kablevu waters in the Ada West District at around midnight.

Six of the sailors, including the two Chinese, managed to swim ashore with the aid of wooden slaps. They were found by local fishermen at around 5:20 am and brought to Goi. The Goi Chief Fisherman, Nene Joseph Tetteh Agamah lV, appealed to his colleagues and all fishers to help locate the two missing fishermen.

The names of the missing fishermen are yet to be disclosed.

Staff members of the Anyamam Zone of Ada West NADMO have taken detailed accounts of the incident.

The Ada West District Commander of Police, Superintendent Daniel Yaro, arranged with the Tema Regional Police Command to assist in the safe return of the rescued sailors to Tema.

However, the two Chinese nationals left soon after the rescue without informing the police.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the two missing fishermen.

By Vincent Kubi