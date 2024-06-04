Family Of Slain 3-Year-Old Boy Satisfied With LilWin Arrest

Emmanuel Ampomah aka Nana Yaw

The family of the 3-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in an accident involving popular actor LilWin has expressed satisfaction with the Ghana Police Service’s handling of the case.

Charles Asamoah, the sibling of the deceased child, publicly commended the police for their thorough approach.

He revealed that the family had not initially been informed of LilWin’s detention, prompting a visit to the police station for updates on the investigation.

“The family is happy with the police’s level of involvement and we are very pleased with the resolution of the entire matter. We were at the station to seek information because we weren’t officially informed about the arrest. Consequently, the family was absent from the proceedings,” Charles Asamoah stated during an interview with Evans Mensah on Joy FM.

According to him, the family supports the police’s decision to interrogate LilWin as part of the ongoing investigation.

This step is seen as crucial in ensuring justice and transparency.

LilWin, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, was taken into custody on Monday, June 3, 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He was later released on bail set at GH¢50,000. The hearing for the case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.

The tragic incident has drawn significant public attention, with many awaiting the outcome of the legal proceedings in such sensitive cases.