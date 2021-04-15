2 Paddies Jailed For Stealing Sheep

Two friends who connived to steal two sheep at Nsuta in the Ahafo North East District, have been sentenced to two years imprisonment each, by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Frank Oppong, 24, and Evans Asubonteng, 19, both driver’s mate, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and were convicted on their own plea by the Court presided by Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Chief Inspector Livingstone Akubia told the Court that the complainants were farmers at Nsuta, where the convicts resided.

He said on April 09 this year, at about 5:30 am, the complainants detected the theft of their sheep valued at GHC600 each in their homes and mounted a search for them.

He said at about 8am the same day they heard an announcement from the community information centre that the convicts had been arrested with three sheep.

The complainants proceeded to the scene and identified the sheep as theirs.

Chief Inspector Akubia said the convicts were handed to the Pokukrom police and in their caution statements, admitted the offence and they were charged and brought before the Court.

GNA