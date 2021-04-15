‘Stool Attendant’ remanded into custody for fraud

A 66-year-old stool attendant (Ahenkwaa) at the Manyhia palace in Kumasi, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit for fraudulent land deals.

Nana Yaw Addai was said to have fraudulently forged documents and sold a piece of land at Denkyemmuoso in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on April 28, this year.

Detective Inspector Francis Opoku, told the court that the complainant was a medical practitioner at the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi.

He said in 2008, the complainant acquired a building plot numbered 25 at Denkyemmuoso Extension from Nana Kwadwo Agyeibi II, and other principal members of the stool.

Inspector Opoku said the complainant moulded about 3000 blocks to start building, but met one Joseph Evans Donkor on the plot who claimed to have also bought the same piece of land from the accused person at a cost of GHC80,000.00.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Abuakwa police who arrested the accused and in his caution statement admitted the offence and was charged before the court.

GNA