Abortion claims 66 lives

Sixty-six women died in 2020 due to abortion related complications, the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

More than 54,000 cases of abortion, out of which 25,866 cases were classified as spontaneous abortions, were recorded in the country’s heath facilities in 2020.

Data from the GHS shows that the number of abortions procured in the same facilities in 2019 were 56,574, a reduction of 2,171 cases in the figures recorded last two years.

Spontaneous abortion also referred to as miscarriage is the loss of a fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy.

Similarly, 12,272 Medical abortions; the termination of a pregnancy with a pill within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy by a medical professional or an individual was recorded in 2020 as compared to 10, 834 cases recorded last year.

Additionally, in 2020, 11, 983 Elective abortions; a planned procedure either done with medicine or surgery were recorded.

Dr Chris Opoku Fofie, Safe Motherhood Programme Manager at the GHS, said more spontaneous abortions were recorded because most pregnant women reported unsuccessful medical abortions as miscarriages in the hospital.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that medical abortions are gradually taking over surgical abortions in Ghana as abortion pills available for purchase in pharmacies.

“With medical abortions gaining popularity, people are no longer going for medical assistance, counseling, and they don’t avail themselves for family planning either,” he said.