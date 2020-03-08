2 Police Arrested Over Missing Rifle

Volta Police PRO, Corporal Prince Dogbatse

Reports reaching DGN Online suggest that two police officers have been arrested following the disappearance of one service rifle at the Sogakope Police station.

A source at the Volta Regional Police Headquarters hinted this portal.

She refused to give details, but stressed that the arrest is in no way connected to the recent killing of the Assemblyman of the area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

News have gone viral since Friday, March 6, 2020 of the arrest of three persons in connection with the killing.

The information has been described by the police as inaccurate and a clear case of fake news.

The arrest made so far involves just the two officers, the source reiterated.

The PRO of the Volta Police Command, Prince Dogbatse has also confirmed that there have been some arrest at the Sogalofe Police station.

He did not give details, but assured that an official communication will soon be issue by the Police.

Exactly one week ago, Sunday March 1, 202O Marcus was killed in his home in the presence of his wife and kids by unknown assailants.

The assailants also injured the wife and a daughter of the deceased and took away about Ghc30,000 locked up in a safe at the house.

The incident infuriated residents who accused the police for late response to several distress calls made to them.

They then blocked the ECOWAS highway and besieged the Police station on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2, 2020 to close down the police station.

On March 2, they burnt tyres on the streets and attacked the police station with stones and clubs which were dispelled by a Joint Police and Military team.

At least two person were injured by bullets fired to disperse the crowd.

All injured persons have since been treated and discharged.

From Fred Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)