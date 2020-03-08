2020 Elections Should Be About Good Policies, Not Insults – Kudjo Atta

Over all best teacher in the North Dayi District being presented a refrigerator by the DCE, Edmund Kudjoh Atta

The North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE) has urged Ghanaians to reject any politician who focuses on insults and propaganda in campaigning ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to Edmund Kudjoh Atta, the upcoming elections should be a contest of good policies as anything short of that is an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians.

He therefore appealed to political parties to “conduct their electioneering activities with civility, diligence and diplomacy.”

He added that “we should all try to avoid politics of insults and physical attacks as well as activities that will result in chaos.”

He stressed that “all campaign messages should be based on issues and policies that will improve the standard of living of our people, it is about what we have done, it is about what I’ve done, it is about what somebody else have done.”

The DCE who is also the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the governing NPP gave the advice at Trukpe during the North Dayi District’s 63rd Independence parade.

He said the government and the NPP party have superior record with its flagship programmes.

He stated that in the Agric sector, subsidized fertilizer and over 50,000 cashew seedlings are being distributed to interested farmers under the Planting for Export and Rural Development and the Planting for Foods and Jobs programme.

Farmers are also benefiting from the services of well-trained extension officers to increase yield, he said.

He said with Free SHS, no one can use poverty as an excuse not to be educated, hence no child of school going age or even adult who wishes to return to the class room should stay home.

The DCE who is also the Dean of all Chief Executives in the region advised the youth to desist from armed robbery, internet fraud, drug abuse, among others, as that will destroy their lives.

He said they should replace the energy, intellect and resources towards genuine work that has a more positive impact on the society.

The DCE used the occasion to donate books to schools in the District.

Citations and awards were given to three best teachers and the district’s Best candidate in the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) who had aggregate six.

The best BECE student was awarded an HP laptop to facilitate his learning while the best teacher got a refrigerator.

The second best teacher got a 54-inch LED TV while the third best teacher got a 34-inch LED TV.

The regional parade was held in Ho and supervised by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)