2 Regions Fail To Elect Council Of State Reps

Western and Bono East Regions could not elect representatives in the just ended Council of State election on Friday.

While delegates from the Western region failed to settle on a candidate after the election, Bono region election was stalled by litigation.

In all only 14 of the 16 regions succeeded in electing a regional representative at the election held across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The Western region Council of State election ended in deadlock as the two top candidates of the five contestants, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a member of the last council who is seeking a renewal of mandate and Ntori Bonkyi Akomea had 14 votes apiece.

The two contenders who split votes of the 28 delegates are setting the stage for rerun on Monday, February 15, a day after Valentine.

According to information gathered by DGN, the election witnessed some protest by some of the delegates after the acting District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, was allegedly seen taking pictures of his ballot.

In the Bono East Region, a Sunyani High Court has placed an injunction on the Bono East Council of State election following a suit filed by three aggrieved Assembly Members- Afolabi Kennedy, Issah Mubarack, and Adu Frimpong.

The three assembly members are claiming that their names were missing from the Electoral Commission’s voters’ register.

According to the Bono East Electoral Director, the matter of the injunction has been referred to the Commission’s headquarters waiting for the necessary actions.

The ten candidates squaring it up for the Council of State slot are Agyemang Adu-Baah, Fred Zeini, OseadeeyoAkumfi Ameyaw IV, Obrempong Kru-Takyi and Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, former Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President.

Others include Alhassan Sulemana, Prince Amponsah, Nana Owusu Gyima, Gyabaah Nsiah, and Godwin Kwadwo Amoako.

Elected Members

Elected Regional Representatives for the Council of State from the other regions include former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah who had all the 58 votes, securing 100% votes, defeating five other candidates including Nii Kotei Dzani, immediate past regional representative.

Mr Mensah enjoyed support of the governing New Patriotic Party to secure the emphatic mandate.

In the North East region, a 64-year old former District Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for the Chereponi constituency, Azumah Mamoro Sanda, was elected as the regional representative.

He won with 12 votes to beat his opponents Kolugu Mammara, an Accountant, and Sampa Iddrisu, a Teacher who both obtained no vote.

In the Savannah region, 65-year-old former Principal of Bagabaga Teacher Training College, BATCO, Alhaji Adam Zakaria was elected as the council of state member representing the region with 14 votes.

Alhaji Zakaria competed with other two contenders- Lepowura MND Jawula and Mohammed Adams to secure the 100percent valid votes cast.

Alhaji Jawula and the winner, Alhaji Zakaria had previously been tipped to partner then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the search for a running mate ahead of the 2008 election, before the candidate settled on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, current Vice President.

Lepowura Jawula subsequently disappeared from the political radar, until he emerged for the Council of State election losing the support of the governing NPP.

Nana Owusu Akyaw Brempong retains the position in the Council of State having represented the Ashanti Region nin the last council with 77 votes out of 88 valid votes cast.

In the Central Region of Ghana, Odeefuo Afankwa III, Omanhene, Breman Essiam Traditional Area won the election with 31 votes out of 44 valid votes cast, beating six other contestants for the slot.

Col 9rtd) Mahamoud Tahiru Zunglana, wins Council of State Elections in the Northern region with a total votes of 23 out of 32 valid votes cast, beating Alhassan Andani, immediate past Managing Director of Stanbic Bank and Ras Mubarak, immediate past NDC Member of Parliament for Kumbungu who had zero.

In the Western North, President of the Sefwi Wiaswso Traditional Council, Katakyei Kwasi Bumangama II, was elected to represent the region after he polled all the 18 votes cast.

The Eastern Regional representative, Paa Kofi Ansong picked all the 66 votes, representing 100per cent of total valid votes cast.

Paa Kofi Ansong was a presidential nominee in the last Council, losing the slot to Right Rev Justice Ofei Akrofi, former Anglican Bishop of Accra who got the presidential nod this time around.

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang retained his position as the Council of State member representing the Upper East Region after he polled 19 votes of the 30 valid votes cast.

Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Chief Executive Officer of Fraga Oil retains his position as the Volta Region’s Representative on the Council of State. Mr. Nyonyo secured 19 votes while Robert Castro of Cash Oil secured 17 votes.

A former Member of the Council of State, Kwadwo Agyenim-Boateng, was re-elected to represent the chiefs and people of the Bono Region after he polled 15 votes, out of the 24 valid votes cast to beat his other contenders.

The Chairman of Ghana Premier League outfit, Legon Cities, Richard K. Atikpo was also voted as the Council of State representative for the Oti Region after he massively won the contest, polling 11 out of 16 votes to represent the new region.

Professor Daniel Anlieu-Mwini Bagah, Chairman of Wa Technical University Council won the Council of State Election in the Upper West Region to represent the region. He had the votes of 21 of the 22 delegates.

In the Ahafo Region, a 63-year businessman and farmer, Yaw Basoa collected all the 12 votes from the delegates to represent the new region, beating competition from four other contestants.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke