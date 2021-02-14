Val’s Day Tragedy: Another Senior Police Commits Suicide

A SENIOR policeman attached to the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Divine Asiam has been found dead in his room in what it is believed to be suicide.

The officer who specifically worked at the court unit in Ashaiman was found with a gunshot wound at his residence about 7:45am on February 14, 2021, Valentine’s Day.

He was rushed to the Police Hospital, but died shortly on arrival.

This brings to three, the number of police officers who have committed suicide within the last two weeks through shooting.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the Adjei-Kojo police received report of a shooting incident in the room of DSP Devine Asiam.

Immediately, police detectives were dispatched to the scene and met the officer with a gunshot wound around his left eye suspected to be self inflicted and bleeding profusely but still alive.

He was quickly rushed to the Police hospital for medical attention but unfortunately died shortly after.

Crime scene investigation conducted by Police in the room where the incident happened led to the retrieval of a Pietro Berretta pistol smeared with blood on the floor.

Four live rounds of ammunition were found in its magazine.

An alleged suicide note dated February 13, 2021 about 1:30 am and a spent shell were also found.

He was said to have shot his chin and top of his left eye, suggesting the bullet penetrated through his chin as the bullet exited through the top of his left eye.

Confirming the incident, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu said Investigation has already commenced to unravel the circumstances of his death.

The Command urges all to be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage or commentary on the matter as investigation is ongoing.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman