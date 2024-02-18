2 Robbers Busted For Killing Mobile Money Vendor

In a swift response to the heinous robbery incident that resulted in the tragic death of a mobile money vendor and another individual in Walewale, in the North East region, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two suspects linked to the brutal attacks.

As revealed by the police authorities today February 17, 2024, the apprehended suspects identified as Zakaria Yamusa, also known as Vandam, and Fatao Issah, are believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of two individuals, including the mobile money vendor, and causing injuries to seven others during the alarming incident that shook the Walewale community on February 12, 2024.

The suspects are currently in police custody and they are scheduled to be arraigned before the court to face the full weight of justice for their alleged involvement in the shocking crime that claimed the life of innocent person and left multiple victims wounded.

In a show of unwavering commitment to ensuring justice and providing solace to the affected families and victims, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, personally engaged with the injured parties and bereaved families through telephone conversations. Additionally, the North-East Regional Police Commander led a delegation of officers to visit the hospitalized victims, offering condolences and solidarity to the families of the deceased victims.

While the two suspects are under police detention, efforts are still underway as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation to apprehend all other individuals involved in the nefarious incident.

The police authorities have assured the public of their resolute determination to bring all perpetrators to account for their actions, reinforcing their commitment to upholding law and order in the region.

Grace Ansah Akrofi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Director of Public Affairs, continues to advocate for justice, security, and the safeguarding of communities against criminal activities, pledging relentless efforts in pursuing all responsible individuals and ensuring that they face the full brunt of the law.

By Vincent Kubi