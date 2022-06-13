2 Soldiers Rape Nursing Student

Two military officers from the 155 Armoured Regiment based in Damongo are currently in police custody for allegedly raping a past student of the Damongo Nursing and Midwifery College.

The student is said to have come to the school for some documents.

The incident happened around 11pm on Sunday, June 12, when the suspects went to the school to meet their female friend.

According to report gathered upon reaching the hostel, the victim, who was in the school to take her documents, came out of the room and the soldiers mistook her for their friend and dragged her to a urinary pit and raped her.

The incident was reported to the military command in Damongo, an identification parade was made and the two were identified.

They were then sent and handed over to the police for further investigations.

The two, whose identities are yet to be known, will be arraigned before the Bole District Court on Tuesday, June 14.

Meanwhile, school authorities and police in Damongo are yet to comment on the matter.