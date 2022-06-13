Osimhen Scores 4 In Record 10-0 Win For Nigeria

Victor Osimhen scored four goals as Nigeria thrashed minnows Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup in Africa’s play-offs in March but have made a perfect start in Group A as they seek a spot at next year’s Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

The victory away from home is the biggest win the west Africans have recorded, surpassing a 10-1 triumph over Benin in 1959.

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City, were also on the score sheet for Jose Peseiro’s Nigeria.

Napoli striker Osimhen, 23, now has 15 goals in 22 international caps.

Sao Tome e Principe are ranked 183 in the world by Fifa and had to come through a preliminary qualifying tie against Mauritius to reach the group stage.

The islanders were then thrown out of qualifying for fielding an ineligible player – but Sao Tome were subsequently reinstated just nine days before Group A got under way following a successful appeal.

Nigeria join holders Senegal, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mali with two wins from their first two qualifiers, with the next two rounds of matches scheduled for September.