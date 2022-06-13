East Legon Marwako Restaurant Contaminated – FDA

Investigations by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) at the East Legon branch of Marwako Fast Food Limited has revealed heavy microbial load (pathogens) at the premises.

According to a release to update the public on the food poisoning incidence at the restaurant a few weeks ago, the FDA said the pathogens may be linked to the food borne disease reported by customers.

“Analyses of samples of food, some juice drinks, and swaps taken from the environment at the East Legon branch of Mawarko Fast Food Limited indicate that there was heavy microbial load (pathogens) … Samples collected from the Abelenkpe and La branches were also found to be heavily contaminated,” the release signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Delese Mimi Darko stated.

It said the levels of sanitation and hygiene in the food preparation areas in all three facilities were also poor with poor storage practices.

“The temperatures of deep freezers and refrigerators were far above the acceptable ranges. The handling practices of ingredients used in cooking, cooked and ready-to-eat food items were also very poor,” it added.

The release further indicated that the process to establish the root cause of the contamination was hampered by the unapproved and unilateral decision of the management of the restaurant to destroy some of the food items whilst the investigation was in progress.

“The FDA has applied the appropriate regulatory sanctions and is also monitoring the implementation of the corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) by the management of Marwako Fast Foods to address all the non-conformances identified to prevent any reoccurrence,” it added.

It also assured the public that it would continue to closely monitor all activities at Marwako Fast Foods Limited to ensure compliance to the FDA’s directives and applicable regulatory requirements.

“Catering services at the facilities remain suspended. The public would be updated on any subsequent developments,” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri