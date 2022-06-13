NDC Completed Only Fufulso Road – Bawumia Jabs

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hit the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party for their failure to complete any major road construction project in the five regions of the North in their eight years in government.

“There is no major road in the five northern regions that the NDC completed in eight years than the Fufulso Sawla road and then they want to come back again. What do they want to come back again to do? We are not here to joke but to work.”

Dr. Bawumia praised President Akufo-Addo for his unmatched records in the road sector in the Northern region.

“It is important to note that the record of this President Akufo-Addo’s government in the construction of roads in the Northern part of this country is unmatched by any government in the fourth republic .”

He made this known when he cut sod for the construction of a 167km Tamale-Yendi-Tatale road project fully funded by a USD 150 million World Bank facility.

The Fufulso–Sawla Road is a 147-kilometer road constructed by the Government of Ghana linking Fufulso and Sawla through Damongo in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The African Development Bank-funded the Fufulso–Sawla Road project with a grant of $166 million.

FROM Eric Kombat, Zang