2 Suspected Robbers Gunned Down

A gun battle between the police and some men suspected to be armed robbers has led to the deaths of two of the suspects.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm on Wednesday evening at Dansoman Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor Highway in Accra.

The daredevils in broad daylight allegedly attacked the Dansoman Junction Branch of Renault/Hyundai car company but were unlucky when the police pounced on them and engaged them in the exchange of gun fire.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Bright Nyarko, 24, a former employee of the company, but the other deceased person is yet to be identified by the police.

Briefing the media, DSP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, around 4:16 pm, the Accra Regional Police Command received information that a group of armed robbers were monitoring the cashier of the Renault/Hyundai car company located at Dansoman Junction along Kaneshie-Odorkor Highway, to rob her of the company’s daily sales.

She said a team of armed policemen proceeded to the location to monitor the situation and about 5:30pm, the armed men emerged to attack the cashier.

“The cashier was sending the daily sales of the Renault Section to the Hyundai Department of the company, when the robbers rushed and pulled out a pistol on her to hand over the bag containing the money; and the police team monitoring the situation moved in to intervene, and in the process engaged the robbers in a gun battle.

“Two of the robbers were hit but the others managed to escape,” she added.

DSP Tenge said an automatic pistol with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and the victim’s bag containing a cash sum of GH¢3,650 were retrieved from the armed robbers.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE sources have revealed that the cashier was also hit by a bullet.

Information indicated that other properties of the company were destroyed as a result of the fire exchange.

“The armed robbers, according to sources, arrived in a white Toyota Camry vehicle to operate when the police foiled the operation,” the source added.

