Philipa Baafi Drops Video For Her ‘Hallelujah’ Song

Philipa Baafi

Gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, has officially released her much-anticipated video for her hit song titled ‘Hallelujah’.

The song is the title track on Philipa Baafi’s latest 10-track album which was released recently. The music video was shot at some selected locations in Accra.

According to her management, ‘Hallelujah’ is the most expensive music video they have ever produced.

The music video tells the story of the power in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ rendered in a spiritual and contemporary way.

Just a few weeks after the release of ‘Hallelujah’, the song has found its way to playlists of most DJs and radio presenters all over the country.

The ‘Hallelujah’ music video can be watched on Philipa Baafi’s YouTube channel officialphilipabaafi as well as on all digital platforms.