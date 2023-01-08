2 Wanted NDC Thugs Grabbed

The Police have arrested two people declared wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

According to a Police report, the two suspects, Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak, were among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances.

The Police said they were arrested through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on 7th January 2023.

The two suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with investigations.

The Police said the faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in their quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.

“The targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 14 suspects and we would like to assure the public that we shall surely get them to face justice” the Police said in a statement.

– BY Daniel Bampoe