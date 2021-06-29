20 Injured In Accident At Nsawam

AT Least, 20 persons, including relatives, who were returning from a graduation ceremony in Accra, have been involved in a gory mptor vehicle accident at Anoff in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

A four-year-old boy, who was on board, is said to have lost his head while his mother, together with the other victims, are in a critical condition.

The victims as gathered were suspected to be coming from Lamptey and Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District.

According to reports, a Ford Transit bus with registration number GR 4840 -20 lost balance when it burst one of its front tyres and plunged into the bush.

The Nsawam Police when had the information rushed to the scene and transported the injured and deceased to the Municipal Government Hospital for treatment.

Three days ago, a faulty stationary tipper truck with registration number AS 1172 -11 was rammed into by another Ford Transit with registration number GE 9635 – 20 at Noka on the same stretch.

Five passengers died on the spot and another five were seriously injured.

The residents along the stretch blamed the Highways Authority for not fixing road signs.

According to them, many potholes have been created by Highway Authorities who claim they have marked such points to refill and patch.

Some blamed it on over-speeding, others turned at the ‘gutter’ potholes created by Ghana Highway Authorities with an intention of road maintenance works.

Meanwhile, checks on that stretch indicated that though there were indications of marked and created spots of maintenance on the road, there were no warning signals to drivers and other road users.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam