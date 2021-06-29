Jamaica High Commissioner Designate Presents Open Letters

The High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica to Ghana, Esmond St. Clair Reid, has presented his open letters to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

During the presentation the Minister recalled the longstanding friendly relations that existed between Ghana and Jamaica, based on shared values and mutual respect and acknowledge that the relations between the two countries have grown from strength to strength.

She acknowledged with appreciation, the untiring efforts of his predecessor in enhancing the relations between Ghana and Jamaica.

She expressed the hope that the High Commissioner-designate will build on the remarkable achievements of his predecessor and further enhance the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Ghana and Jamaica.

She conveyed congratulations to the Government of Jamaica on their resounding electoral victory in the countrys General Elections held on 3rd September, 2020 and the Prime Ministers subsequent inauguration for a second five-year term and emphasize that the retention of the Prime Minister in Office is testimony to the confidence that the people of Jamaica reposed in him.

She expressed delight at the enhanced level of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of Trade, Health and Education following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Ghana and Jamaica on Consultations on Issues of Common Interest.

The Minister commended the Government of Jamaica for the warm reception accorded Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the Presidential visit to Jamaica in June, 2019;

She observed that the Year of Return held in 2019, reinforced the deep rooted ancestral and historical connections between Ghana and Jamaica as Jamaicans formed one of the majority group of diasporans, who made the life-changing decision to visit their roots.

She informed that Ghana is rolling out Beyond the Year of Return initiative, which is a sequel to the Year of Return and express the hope that Jamaica will support the initiative by encouraging Jamaicans to visit Ghana and thereby boosting tourism between the two countries.

She acknowledged the positive strides being made by Jamaican companies operating in Ghana namely, LASCO company, a producer of dairy products; GraceKenendy Ghana Limited, producer of non-alcoholic beverages among other products and the Jamaican National Bank.

By Melvin Tarlue