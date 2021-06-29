‘The Race Is Still On, We Can!’

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko’s smallish captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, is unperturbed about his side’s chances of winning this year’s league crown despite trailing Hearts of Oak by three points.

Kotoko until lagging behind their perennial rivals, Hearts of Oak, were tied on points of 56, but suffered a 0-1 loss to the Phobians on Sunday.

The setback notwithstanding, Gyamfi is brimming with optimism to finish as winners, with three games remaining.

He said after Sunday’s debacle, “The League is like a marathon, it’s not over, there are matches ahead of us which account for nine points.

“So as I said before, everything is possible because if you lose and we win, we catch up with you.”

He added, “So everything is possible, we are not done until the end of the league so I believe the title race is still on, we can.”

Kotoko will battle King Faisal at home, play as guests of Bechem United and later finish the season against Elmina Sharks.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum